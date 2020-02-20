Lady Commodores earn region tournament berth with win over Chipola

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– The Gulf Coast State College women’s basketball team beat Chipola 71-50 on Wednesday night.

The win secured the Lady Commodores’ spot in the NJCAA Region 8 Tournament.

“Definitely a relief at this point,” Gulf Coast women’s head basketball coach Roonie Schovel said.

The Lady Commodores will play Tallahassee in the team’s last regular season game in Panama City on Saturday.

“This win tonight kind of takes the stress off for Saturday we need to play not to get hurt we need to try to win to maybe get a better look with some rankings but it’s not a must win,” Schovel said.