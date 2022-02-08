PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay Point Golf Club hosted 15 Division I women’s golf teams for the Lady Bison Classic this week.

The teams started with 36 holes on Monday and then finished up with 18 on Tuesday.

The University of South Carolina Upstate came in first with Jacksonville State behind them and the host team, Lipscomb University in third.

Lipscomb University head women’s golf coach Jesse Lawley said she brought the tournament here because she used to vacation in Panama City Beach and played the course many times.

She said the tournament is also a great way to highlight these amazing D1 golfers and hopefully grow the sport some more.

“Women’s golf is obviously an elite event, it’s picking up as much as it can on Golf Channel and the US Women’s AM and those kinds of things and to get to highlight these elite athletes on the golf course. I talked to some other people about how high academics are on the women’s golf side. People truly underestimate how talented these women are. Any time we can get it out and show how great women’s golf is the better off we are,” Lawley said.

Bay Point Golf Club general manager Ryan Mulvey said hosting tournaments like this is not just great for them, but also good for the community and the golfers in it.

“We’ve had some of the local high school girl golfers out the past couple of days, Ridah September from Arnold was out here meeting with some of these coaches and it’s a perfect opportunity for them to meet with these coaches right in their backyard. So to be able to do this and have such a great feel to 15 teams in this tournament is just so much fun and it’s a great time of year to bring this kind of stuff to our area,” Mulvey said.

Lawley said she’s already working out the details with Mulvey to bring another tournament to the area next season.