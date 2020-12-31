Kyle Trask announces he will enter the NFL draft

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WMBB)– Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask announced on Thursday that he will enter the NFL draft. The announcement comes less than 24 hours after Florida’s loss to Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.

During the 2020 season, Trask set school records for passing yards with 4,283 and passing touchdowns with 43. He also had five 400-yard passing games while leading the Gators to the SEC championship game.

Trask is the first Heisman Trophy finalist for the Gators since Tim Tebow in 2009. The Heisman winner will be announced in a virtual ceremony on Jan. 5.