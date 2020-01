PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Kentucky has hired Bay High alum Anwar Stewart as their new defensive line coach.

The Panama City native played at Kentucky and was a graduate assistant for Mark Stoops from 2017 to 2018 while he finished his degree at the school.

He returned to Lexington after playing 13 years in the Canadian Football League.

Stewart was the defensive line coach for Appalachian State this past season, a team that went 13-1 and won the Sun Belt Conference.