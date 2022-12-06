PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – En route to a 69-43 victory over Bozeman, Arnold senior Karen Jones set the all-time scoring record for the Marlins girls basketball program.

Jones needed 14 points to tie and 15 points to break Joanne Booker’s mark of 1425 set in 2013.

The senior reached 15 points with 5:39 left in the second quarter and finished the game with 45 total points, moving the new mark to 1455.

Jones said representing Arnold in the record books is an accomplishment she is very proud of.

“It means so much to me because originally I’m from in town and I decided to come out here because I knew it was a great school and I knew I had a great program and I get to play basketball and soccer,” Jones said. “And it means so much to me just spending my last four years here going to the school on the beach, it’s great.”

While Jones currently holds the scoring record for the Arnold girls program, she said before she graduates she wants to be the all-time leading scorer between the boys and girls teams.

“The boys record is like 1600 points,” Jones said. “So I want to come for that and break that, show them that girls rule the world.”

Jones said she would like to continue her basketball career at the collegiate level but is currently uncommitted to a school.