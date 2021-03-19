Johnson reflects on his 900th career win with Chipola Baseball

Marianna, Fla. (WMBB) – Chipola’s head baseball coach, Jeff Johnson, earned his 900th career win after his team’s victory over San Jacinto College on Feb. 27.

“When all this started, I never thought of the numbers of games you were winning and all of that,” Johnson said. “And as you go along and the milestones start happening for you, you get to 500 and that was kind of something, I didn’t even know I got to 900 to be honest with you until my assistant AD came out and said something to me.

“So I don’t really look at that, I look at each team and try to give each one of these teams a chance to have something that they’ll remember down the road and come back here for and have pride in having been at Chipola.”

In his 25 seasons with the Indians, Johnson has led his squad to three national championships, including back-to-back wins in 2017 and 2018. He has also won six state championships and 13 conference titles, but his work at Chipola isn’t finished.

“There’s still a lot of work to do. I hope it’s not over,” Johnson said. “We want to keep developing and keep winning and keep this thing going as long as I’m here and hopefully whoever takes over for me will have a great foundation to start with for them and where they go with it.”

Johnson’s 900th career win is an achievement that only few coaches reach, but he gave all of the credit to his teams. However, he does know that 1000 wins is not out of reach.

“When you do get close to that point where it gets close to 1000 I think that’s a milestone everyone looks at, and you know, if it happens it’ll be an exciting day.”