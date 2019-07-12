JJ Bleday signs with Miami Marlins

MIAMI, Fla. (WMBB)– Mosley alumnus, JJ Bleday, officially signed with the Miami Marlins on Friday.

The No. 4 pick in the draft agreed to a $6.7 million signing bonus.

The President of Baseball Operations for the Marlins, Michael Hill, said Bleday will report to Jupiter and play with the Gulf Coast League.

After a short period in Jupiter, he will be assigned to an affiliate.

Bleday participated in batting practice before the Marlin’s game on Friday night.

He said he is already loving Miami.

“It’s been great, the city does a good job at welcoming young players and young athletes, it’s fun to be a part of ,” said Bleday.

Mosley Dolphins head coach, Jon Hudson, said he has no doubts Bleday will move up the Marlins system quickly.

“With him coming from Vanderbilt he’s already a three year college player, honestly knowing JJ I don’t think he’ll spend a lot of time at all in the minor league,” said Hudson.