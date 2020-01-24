JJ Bleday invited to Marlins spring training

Vanderbilt’s JJ Bleday (51) scores against Michigan during the eighth inning of Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

FILE – In this Saturday, May 11, 2019, file photo, Vanderbilt’s JJ Bleday runs to first base during an NCAA college baseball game against Missouri, in Nashville, Tenn. Bleday is one of possible players to have their names called early in the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday, June 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City native and Mosley alum JJ Bleday was invited to the Miami Marlins Spring Training on Tuesday.

Bleday was one of 14 non-roster players to be invited. According to MLB Pipeline, he is one of seven on the Marlins Top 30 Prospect List to be invited.

Bleday was playing for the Jupiter Hammerheads this year, a Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Marlins.

Bleday told the MLB Network that he’s been training in Nashville this offseason.

“A lot of pro guys coming back, like Tony Kemp, Sonny Gray, Trevor Bauer, and asking those guys questions, when do you tone it down and when do you start hitting,” Bleday told Joe Frisaro of mlb.com. “It’s different for everybody, some guys like to hit year-round other guys don’t. It’s really just a process of feeling out what’s best for you and listening to your body.”

Spring Training starts on Feb. 12 in Jupiter, Fla.