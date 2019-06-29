JJ Bleday closer to signing with Marlins

Vanderbilt’s JJ Bleday salutes the crowd after Vanderbilt defeated Michigan to win Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Now that Mosley alumnus and Vanderbilt outfielder JJ Bleday is done with the season, the Miami Marlins have started contract negotiations with him.

Bleday was the No. 4 pick in the MLB draft by the Marlins, but they couldn’t sign him until after his season with the Commodores was over.

Marlins president of baseball operations told MLB.com Thursday that they had a call scheduled with Bleday that night.

He also said that they didn’t expect to have any holdups in the process of negotiating.

The Marlins hope to have him out on the field this summer, possible in Jupiter or Clinton.

Vanderbilt’s JJ Bleday (51) smiles as he runs to first after hitting an RBI single against Michigan during the inning in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

The slot value for the No. 4 in the draft is $6.6 million.

Bleday said Thursday that he wants to take some time before starting the next part of his life.

“Just kinda hanging out here in Nashville for a few days and then wait to see with what happens with Miami, whether or not I’m gonna sign,” Bleday said. “Just kinda enjoy it, enjoy the time, these last few moments with my friends, pack up the dorm. And hopefully, spend a few days down in Panama City Beach as well.”

The MLB signing deadline for draft picks is July 12.