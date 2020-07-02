JJ Bleday added to Marlins 60-man player pool

(WMBB) – Mosley alum and Marlins Minor League player JJ Bleday was named to the Marlins 60-man player pool on Sunday.

Bleday was heading to Jupiter on Wednesday to join the other 19 minor league invitees for summer camp.

“In the back of my head I was hoping for it you know I can’t control what they’re gonna do with the situation and the roster so I was just acting like I would have to train to be ready and just wait for that call and thankfully I got the call, just amped up and ready to get out there,” Bleday said.

It’s good he did get the call because on Tuesday, the MiLB canceled their 2020 season. Bleday played for the Class-A Jupiter Hammerheads in 2019.

Bleday said it was sad to see the minor leagues cancel their season, but it was something they saw coming.

“A lot of the minor leagues revenue is ticket sales. When they are not able to have that, it plays a big impact on whether or not you have a season,” Bleday said. “It’s definitely a bummer for the guys who can’t be coming down here on the 60-man, but it’s one of those things that you kinda have to deal with, learn from it and move on.”

Bleday will have to be tested for COVID-19 along with the other players before being allowed to practice. Once they pass that, they will be able to start on Saturday.

Bleday said it’s a great opportunity to show the organization what he’s been doing the past few months as he has been keeping up with his conditioning in the Panhandle.

“That I stayed in shape, that I’m ready to go. I just got to get some timing things down as a hitter to be ready, make sure you are confident going into each at bat,” Bleday said. “Just show them that I’m in shape, that I kept in shape, that I’m ready to improve as a player and be utilized wherever they need me.”