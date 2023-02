PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Just four and a half years after completely losing their gymnasium in Hurricane Michael, the Jinks Middle School boys basketball team won a county championship.

The Hornets defeated Surfside on Tuesday night and finished their season at 8-1 overall.

Jinks coaches say this is the program’s first Bay County Championship victory in “over 20 years.”

Jinks Middle School unveiled its new gymnasium in February of 2021.