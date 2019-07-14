Javien Elliott hosts family fun day in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Carolina Panther, Javien Elliott, came back to his hometown to host a family fun day on Saturday.

Elliott played at Rutherford High School and Florida State and said it was important to do this for his hometown.

The event included water slides, snow cones, ice cream, and more so the whole community could get involved.

“When I was growing up not to many times did things like this happen so this a chance to give them a hope, give them the idea that hey I can be successful too,” said Elliott.

Florida State Defensive End, Janarius Robinson, and New Orleans Saint P.J. Williams were also at the event.

“Just to see the kids and have the kids see us was big motivation for them to see guys that’s in the NFL because a lot of people don’t get to see guys like that,” said Williams.