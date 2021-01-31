Janarius Robinson grateful for his experience at Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WMBB)– Panama City Native Janarius Robinson took part in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday.

The former FSU Seminole and Bay High Tornado caught up with News 13 on Sunday night to tell us about the experience. He said it was great to have the chance to interview with all 32 teams, although it was a lot of late nights and early mornings.

“I can’t be more grateful for the opportunity I had this week in Mobile, competing with most of the best athletes in the country,” Robinson said.

Robinson had a great showing on the day playing for the American team. He had five total tackles one of which was solo. Of those tackles, 1.5 were sacks and 1.5 were for loss.

Though he rushed during most of the game, he is trying to be versatile when it comes to what position he’ll be drafted as.

“I can you know standup or put my hand down… I’m just willing and ready to go to whatever organization that drafts me you know do whatever they need me to do,” Robinson said.

Robinson will continue to train in Texas and come back to Tallahassee for FSU’s pro day.