SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Some high school athletes had the surprise of their life when they showed up at their school’s field to see an NFL quarterback working out.

Recent South Walton graduate and Air Force Academy quarterback signee, Kemper Hodges, showed up for a workout at his home field when he ran into New Orleans Saints quarterback, Jameis Winston.

Hodges had the opportunity to throw with Winston and said it was an inspiration to see the former Heisman trophy winner putting in summertime work at a high school.

“He could easily be at the Saints facility, got all that nice stuff, and be able to work out in there,” Hodges said. “But, he’s at our high school facility that’s nowhere near as nice as the Saints facility, I mean obviously, but he’s still getting that work in, he’s an NFL quarterback and all you need is a ball and a field and you can get better.”

Winston is continuing to rehab this off-season after tearing his ACL in week 8 of the 2021 season against his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hodges said that while Winston was still wearing a knee brace, he looked in prime condition and his arm strength was just as strong as ever.

Hodges was the 2021 Florida Dairy Farmers Class 4A Player of the year and will leave for the Air Force Academy in the next couple of weeks.