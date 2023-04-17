BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – One of the fastest-rising football recruits in America has proven he can do it all, winning a weightlifting state title just months after beginning the sport.

On Saturday, Blountstown junior Artavius Jones was crowned as the Class 1A State Champion in the unlimited weight class, with a total lift of 725 pounds between bench and clean and jerk.

Jones says his teammates and coaches encouraged him to join the team as the season was getting started.

“At first I was, like, kind of hesitant,” Jones said. “Because, you know, I just started so I’m not kind of good with it or whatever. And I got into it and I guess I’m pretty good at it.”

Pretty good was an understatement. Jones dominated every meet he competed in this season, but it wasn’t until he earned the regional championship that he said he realized a state title was possible.

“Coach Buggs said I had a chance, a very good chance to win at State,” Jones said. “However, I ain’t gonna lie, I didn’t think I was to be honest because, you know, it’s my first year. But he knows everything, he’s been a state, so I mean, I trusted him with that and he led me to a state championship.”

As a sophomore, Jones became involved with several sports at Blountstown for the first time. He played football, and basketball and even earned fourth place at the FHSAA State Championship track and field meet for discus last spring.

Jones said that he attributes his success in athletics to growing up in a very athletic family.

“Actually when I was like really, really young, I loved sports,” Jones said. “I could have had multiple uncles going to the NBA or the NFL, like multiple. So, I’ve just been around sports my whole life, I just didn’t get into it.”

At this time, Jones has risen in the college football recruitment landscape as fast as any other athlete in the country.

In the lasted rankings, he was listed by ESPN as the No. 99 overall recruit, the No. 7 defensive tackle in the nation, and the No. 18 overall player in Florida for the class of 2024.

Jones said looking back at freshman year, he would have never imagined the success he’s had in four separate sports.

“Back then, I didn’t even want to play football, I didn’t want to do weightlifting,” Jones said. “He would be very, very proud. He’d probably be crying right now, to be honest. I mean it really is crazy and a blessing.”

Jones said he will most likely forego the attempt of a back-to-back weightlifting state championship run next spring as he plans to focus on getting ready for college football.