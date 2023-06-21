PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Port St. Joe alum Darian Mills is coming off a historic freshman track and field season at Thomas University.

“My trust in my training and my trust in the process really got me through the season,” Mills said.

Mills is the first All-American athlete in Thomas University’s history. He placed higher than any other athlete in school history at nationals, taking third place in the 400-meter hurdles, an event that was new to Mills.

“I definitely had to study a lot on the track,” Mills said. “It’s kind of like school, if you don’t study it, you won’t pass. If you don’t study your race especially, it’s something that’s new to you, you won’t pass.”

Port St. Joe Track and Field Coach Keion McNair took Mills under his wing when he was 17, and in two years as a Tiger Shark, he won three state titles.

“I want to be the best in the state of Florida and be one of the top in the whole country,” McNair said. “So you got to do this to be able to do that.”

When they started, Mills didn’t know what he was capable of but McNair said he knew after watching him run for the first time.

“He didn’t believe the things I said, you’re going to be a state champion,” McNair said.

After high school, McNair added a national title at the junior college level, and Mills seemed well on his way.

“I don’t know what the limit is,” Mills said. “So all I know is to keep going. I’m definitely not going to stop.”

Mills is back home training for the summer with McNair before he heads back to Thomas University in the fall.