Ironman Training Camp held in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Ironman training camp is anything but a relaxed weekend on the beach. Athletes prepare for the Ironman Florida which is in just four weeks.

“The more information we can give them, the more prepared we can help them be between now and race day the better race they’re gonna have and maybe they’ll share that information with somebody else,” training camp coach Chuck Kemeny said.

Kemeny begun hosting the free camps ten years ago. First they bike the actual Ironman court, then they learn to swim in the Gulf and they top it off with a loop on the run course.

“As we do that we like to teach them a little bit about dehydration and fueling as well as what to be prepared with come race morning,” Kemeny said.

Those who have completed Ironmans before say the training camp can make a huge difference in the racer’s final time.

“Every minute you can save in a long day especially when it’s hot out or you’re chasing a time cut off it’s real important so these types of events can eliminate you from being out on the course for long periods of time and eliminate mistakes and really get you acclimated to what you have to do,” training camp participant David Pearson said.

First time Ironman athletes said they came to soak up all the tips and tricks they could from those who know the course best.

“It’s the little things that they don’t put in a book or you know somebody doesn’t tell you how to stay comfortable on the bike or how important it is to eat or when to slow down and when to speed up,” training camp participant Pamela Wilson said.

The athletes also helped out a good cause while they learned. Donations from participants went to the American Cancer Society.