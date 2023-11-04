PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Visit Panama City Beach Ironman returned to the Gulf Coast for the 25th year.

Just under 2,000 athletes from 18-83 years old competed in their year’s event. The athletes started the day with a 2.4-mile swim through the Gulf of Mexico, followed by a 112-mile bike ride, and finished with a 26.2-mile run.

In the pro competition, Rudy Von Berg crossed the finish line first at 7:34:41, which set a new course record.

On the women’s side, Skye Moench claimed her first victory at 8:22:29. Moench set a new bike course best for the women with a 04:23:09 ride time.

After she placed second at this event over the last two years, Moench said it felt amazing to finally cross the finish line on top.

“What a relief,” Moench said. “I would have been happy for whoever won, but if I got second again and lost it on the run, I would’ve been annoyed with myself.”

The Ironman will return to Panama City Beach on November 2, 2024. It was announced that Ironman will return for the next five years until 2029.