Ironman Florida makes return to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Ironman Florida has called Panama City Beach it’s home for 21 years.

Hurricane Michael changed that last year. The race had to be relocated to Haines City in Central Florida.

However, the triathlon didn’t want to stay away long. They are back this year and thousands of athletes have come to the world’s most beautiful beaches to race. They even have about one hundred Panhandle athletes who are going to be racing this year.

The Ironman Foundation also wanted to give back after the storm. They donated almost $300,000 to local non-profit organizations.

They also started the “Bike for a Kid” service project a year ago where participants can build a bike for a kid. The bikes will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Panama City.

Ironman race director Ben Rausa said they love doing this for the kids to promote a healthy lifestyle.

“You know it’s just something different because we’ve continued to try and help out the youth groups, the sporting groups, churches and it was just another way to show our appreciation,” Rausa said. “Of course after the devastation from Hurricane Michael I know we need it, the kids are without, so they need a little something to make them smile.”

The race will start at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. It will begin with a 2.4 mile Gulf swim, a 112-mile bike race and then a full marathon, which is 26.2 miles.