PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The annual Iron Man disc golf tournament returned to the Majette course for its third year on Saturday.

The tournament, sponsored by Beach Cooling, began Saturday morning and ran through early Saturday evening.

It was the third tourney out of five that are run through the Bay County Disc Golf Club for the 2023 year.

Unlike most events at Majette that have a morning and an afternoon start for two rounds of competition, the Iron Man had three “flex round” starts, allowing golfers to play one, two or three rounds.

The Iron Man is one of two charity events at Majette each year, this one partnering with the Fountain-based Hope Project.

Bay County Disc Golf President Brent Gann said it’s a great partnership that has been going strong for all three years of the existence of the tournament.

“We have two charity events a year in the summer and in the winter,” Gann said. “In the summer, we run this one for the Hope Project, and they do equestrian therapy for primarily veterans, but also different people who may have some sort of trauma that they’re working through. And it’s a really great charity. We’re super glad to partner with them, and they’ve been a great partner with us for three years on this particular event.”

Gann said in the summer, the local disc golfer always loyal to show up and play in the heat, but also tourists in town for the beach will often come to play a round or two.

“We had a family come in today, they came in from Arkansas,” Gann said. “They drove straight here, they came out to play, they left to go buy groceries, and then they were coming back for another round. They said the first thing they looked for when they saw they were coming here were tournaments that were being run here because they’ve heard how great the events are here and how great the course is.”

Majette will hold its fourth tournament of the year, the Monster Mash, which has become a fan favorite the week of Halloween.