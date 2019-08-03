Indian Springs hosts second Riley Torbett Memorial Golf Tournament

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Marianna baseball team is still keeping Riley Torbett in their hearts. Torbett passed away last year in an ATV accident.

Indians Springs Golf Course hosted the second Riley Torbett Memorial Golf Tournament Friday.

The tournament was three-man scramble with 33 teams entering. Each team who entered had to pay a $180 fee which helps go toward a Chipola scholarship in Torbett’s name. The scholarship is awarded to a senior Marianna baseball player who shows exemplary character.

Course superintendent Kyle Beebe said this tournament is one that does a lot of good for the community.

“It’s only the second year we’ve done it and it’s been a great turnout and I think next year we will have even more because people are really wanting to support this great cause,” Beebe said. “And I think people are more than happy to come out and enjoy the day even as hot as it was today.”