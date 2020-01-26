Inaugural George Mulligan Memorial wrestling tournament concludes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Inaugural George Mulligan Memorial wrestling tournament concluded on Saturday. The tournament honors coach George Mulligan who started the sport in Bay County.
“The kids now that are probably in this tournament most of them don’t know him but we do and we’re going to keep his name alive,” Bay High wrestling coach Mark Deaton said.
Here is a list of team results:
|1
|Thomas County Central HS
|232.5
|2
|Mosley
|222.5
|3
|Spanish Fort
|219.5
|4
|Arnold
|158.5
|4
|Niceville
|158.5
|6
|Florida
|157.0
|7
|Marianna
|151.5
|8
|Choctawhatchee
|113.0
|9
|South Walton Hs
|104.5
|10
|Milton
|103.0
|11
|North Bay Haven
|102.5
|12
|Crestview
|92.5
|13
|Tate
|83.0
|14
|Bay
|81.0
|15
|Rutherford
|76.0
|16
|Rocky Bayou Christian School
|62.0
|17
|Wewahitchka
|49.0
|18
|Deane Bozeman School
|40.5