Inaugural George Mulligan Memorial wrestling tournament concludes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Inaugural George Mulligan Memorial wrestling tournament concluded on Saturday. The tournament honors coach George Mulligan who started the sport in Bay County.

“The kids now that are probably in this tournament most of them don’t know him but we do and we’re going to keep his name alive,” Bay High wrestling coach Mark Deaton said.

Here is a list of team results:

1Thomas County Central HS 232.5
2Mosley 222.5
3Spanish Fort 219.5
4Arnold 158.5
4Niceville 158.5
6Florida 157.0
7Marianna 151.5
8Choctawhatchee 113.0
9South Walton Hs 104.5
10Milton 103.0
11North Bay Haven 102.5
12Crestview 92.5
13Tate 83.0
14Bay 81.0
15Rutherford 76.0
16Rocky Bayou Christian School 62.0
17Wewahitchka 49.0
18Deane Bozeman School 40.5

