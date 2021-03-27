Inaugural D.W. Smith memorial golf tournament

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Lynn Haven Rotary Club held an inaugural golf tournament on Saturday morning at the Panama City Country Club.

The benefit was put on by the Rotary in the memory of one of their members, David “D.W.” Smith, who passed away in December.

Around 150 people from the area participated in the tournament, and many volunteers helped put the event together.

All of the proceeds of the event went to The Arc of the Bay, a non-profit agency that provides support and opportunities for adults with disabilities.