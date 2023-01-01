PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Publix Sports Park hosted the annual ‘New Year’s Baseball Fest’ where 113 teams from 33 states competed.

The fest started on December 27 and finished on New Year’s Day.

The athletes were able to celebrate the holiday in Panama City Beach and even watch the beach ball drop.

Publix Sports Park General Manager Mike Higgins said December is the third busiest month of the year for the sports park.

“You think about 33 states, most of them are covered with snow right now,” Higgins said. “We’re blessed with this glorious weather. So a lot of teams out of the Midwest Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, pick any of those and they’re covered with snow right now. So there are just a lot of sunburned faces here. People down here for the sun and just a chance to get some warm weather at a time where they normally wouldn’t.”