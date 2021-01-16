Hundreds of adult flag football teams compete in world championships at Panama City Beach Sports Complex

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Around 400 adult flag football teams are competing in the Flag Football World Championships at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex this week.

Men’s, women’s and Co-ed teams are playing in multiple divisions from Thursday to Monday.

Athletes as young as 18 and as old as 60 are out on the fields competing in the event. The teams traveling from all over the United States, and even Canada and Mexico, to come play at the sports complex.

Event organizers said that they normally have nine countries who participate, but couldn’t this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

They said the sport of flag football is definitely growing all over because it provides an alternative to tackle football for young athletes and older ones too.

“It’s a healthy alternative to a young kid’s developmental brain. You don’t have to get hit, so you can play and learn. It’s a healthy alternative for people who are older. If you still want to come play football but you don’t want to put on pads you can come play with your friends and still get healthy exercise,” Co-founder of the Flag Football World Championship Tour Charles Davis said.

It’s a sports that brings all kinds of people together as well, and women and men can even play with each other.

“It brings a ton of dynamics. It allows our men to kinda coach the women and usher in a new era of playing flag football and football in general. People traditionally don’t associate the word football player with women and we looking to change that. We want people to really understand that women can play too,” Davis said.

The tournament finishes up at the sports complex on Monday.