LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley Principal Brian Bullock announced Monday afternoon that they would begin searching for a new head baseball coach to replace Jon Hudson following the season.

“We want to thank Coach Hudson for his dedication to Mosley Baseball during these past years and wish him and his team all the success for the remainder of the season,” Bullock said. “At the end of this baseball season, Mosley will begin the process of hiring a new baseball coach for the 2022-2023 school year. We wish Coach Hudson nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”

We will be reaching out to Principal Bullock to hear the reason why behind Hudson’s departure.

Hudson led Mosley to the 2021 Class 5A State Championship last season and was named the 2021 Florida Dairy Farmers Class 5A Coach of the Year.