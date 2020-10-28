How the Rutherford Rams ‘Turnover Belt’ came to be

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford football team has brought out their ‘Turnover Belt’ a few times this season.

It’s something that’s only been around for a few seasons with the team. It all started with former Rutherford assistant coach Damon Walker before Hurricane Michael hit.

“We thought about the University of Miami and their turnover chain, Alabama has the ‘Ball Out Belt’ and even Boise State has the ‘Turnover Throne’ so we wanted to create that motivational factor to bring turning over the football and getting the ball back to our offense as a common theme,” Walker said.

The next step was finding a belt, and the one they found for the job was a weightlifting one.

“Initially the idea was to go get a WWE belt but they didn’t have one at Walmart at the time, so my father-in-law found one on the side of the road and gave it to me. My wife she does press on iron materials, so she devised the ‘R’ for Rutherford and showed it to me and I showed it to the players and they fell in love with it,” Walker said.

The belt did have an affect on the team. Walker said after the Hurricane, they all rallied around it.

Walker doesn’t coach with the program anymore, but was surprised to hear the ‘Turnover Belt’ was still being used.

He hopes that it’s something that is passed on from the older players to the younger ones each season.