Hoops for Hope raises money for Fort Walton Beach cancer survivor

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB)– Impact Emerald Coast held its fourth Hoops for Hope event on Saturday.

Alumni from Crestview, Niceville, Choctaw and Fort Walton Beach high schools played two basketball games.

Impact Emerald Coast founder, Jeff McDonald, said it promotes friendly competition as the organization raises money to fight childhood cancer.

“You can imagine old guys trying to prove they still got something left over in the tank coupled with rivalries and all that,” said McDonald.

This year the event raised money for Kaylee Gordon, who has been through a battle with leukemia.

The 10-year-old spent nearly six months in the hospital but after winning her fight she says life is good.

“Now I’m just living my best life,” said Gordon.

Event organizers said the event is growing every year and they hope to help even more families in the future.