PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay High School senior quarterback, Will Smiley signed his national letter of intent to the prestigious Naval Academy on Tuesday evening.

Surrounded by hundreds of friends and family members, Smiley made his dream to play college football official, while also making the commitment to serve in the U.S. armed forces.

Smiley led the Tornadoes to the playoffs in his senior season and a county and district championship in the same season for the first time since 2004.

He was selected to represent the North team in the 67th annual FACA North vs. South all-star high school football game in December.

Smiley suffered a season-ending ACL tear his junior season and came back even stronger.

He said that coming back from that injury to play college football is something he worked very hard for.

“The injury I had, it was very difficult to deal with,” Smiley said. “So, me being able to come back and still face my dreams, it’s just like a lifelong moment.”

Smiley said that the choice to play football and serve his country was an easy one to make.

“I always was told I was a leader on and off the field,” Smiley said. “So, me going into the service and playing football, something I love, and it’s for my country, it just feels the right thing to do. And as a leader, I feel like that’s a perfect match for me.”

Smiley is the Bay High School football player to sign with the Naval Academy, following behind Earl Crawford in the ’90s.