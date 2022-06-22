BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Holmes County Head Baseball Coach Jeromy Powell was named the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 1A Coach of the Year.

Powell led the Blue Devils to win the Class 1A State Finals 3-1 over top-ranked Bozeman in May.

Holmes County finished the season 24-7, winning eight straight to close the year, and Powell said while he’s honored to receive the award, he gives all the credit to his players.

“I’m only as good as my team, you know what I mean,” Powell said. “So, credit is given to the guys before I’d like to recognize myself. But at the same time, having the player of the year on your team, and I’d like to say having the team of the year also, I guess that would be a formula for me to be the coach of the year. But a lot of the credit is given to the kids, without them I’m not up for the award like I got.”

Holmes County will return all but two of their starters from the state championship team for the 2023 season.