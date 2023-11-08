BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Holmes County High School senior shortstop, Karson McGowan signed with Northwest Florida State on Wednesday.

McGowan has helped lead the Blue Devils to three district championships, and as a junior held a .386 AVG, with a team-leading 32 hits, 18 RBI, and 2 HR.

The future Raider joins the NJCAA’s national runners-up from the 2023 season.

McGowan follows behind her older cousin, Colby Jones, who is currently a sophomore on the NWF baseball team and a University of Alabama commit.