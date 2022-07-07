BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Holmes County two-way shortstop, Colby Jones, was selected by MaxPreps as a Small Town Baseball All-American.

Jones was named to the second team and was the only player from the state of Florida selected to either the first or second team as a Small Town All-American.

The Northwest Florida State commit led Holmes County to their program’s first state title in May and was named the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 1A Player of the Year.

In his senior season, Jones batted .511 with 33 RBI, 31 runs, five doubles, five triples and two home runs. He also went 8-1 with a 0.87 ERA, and 80 strikeouts in 64.2 innings.