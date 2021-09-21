Holmes County’s Jake Riley leads entire state in receiving yards

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Holmes County football player Jake Riley is currently No. 1 in the state for receiving yards.

The senior has 593 yards through four games with the Blue Devils.

“It’s a lot of extra weight on my shoulders definitely, I don’t know it’s definitely not expected I’m enjoying it and I’m trying to get better and better every game,” Riley said.

For Riley, seeing him at the top of that list was unexpected because he hasn’t been playing the sport long.

In fact, the first down of football he ever played was just last year when he was a junior.

“We saw signs in a couple games last year, that this guy has some ability. Finally going into his senior year this summer, he got stronger, bigger, a lot faster,” Holmes County head coach Jeff Lee said. “He surprises people. Coaches get in there and say we knew he was good, but then when they get in there and play him, they say we didn’t know he was that good.”

Riley said his dad did try and get him into the sport when he was younger, but Riley really didn’t want to.

However, when his dad passed away when he in the fifth grade, he knew playing football was something he needed to do.

“I knew I would regret it if I didn’t play, my dad was a big football player and I just figured I would give it a shot, and turns out I like it a lot,” Riley said.

Now in just a few games, he’s attracted the attention of major college programs, but he’s still shocked he’s getting the recognition.

“I’m not a football player, I’ve never played football so this is new to me,” Riley said.

After just a year and a half of playing the game, Coach Lee expects the budding star to keep progressing.

“He’s out here working a lot of stuff, his moves and how to get off the field when they jam him, the small parts that we might not get to in practice, he’s working on his own to get better,” Lee said.

The Blue Devils are back in action on Thursday to take on Jay.