Holmes County’s Colby Jones signs to play baseball at Northwest Florida State

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Holmes County shortstop Colby Jones signed to play baseball for Northwest Florida State College on Wednesday.

In his junior year with the Blue Devils, Jones had a batting average of .464, 23 RBI and 27 stolen bases.

Jones said picking the Raiders was an easy decision for him.

“Honestly ever since sophomore year, I’ve seen that college. My brother-in-law played there and I’ve always been interested in playing there, they gave me an opportunity, first college to offer me, it just felt like home,” Jones said.

Jones is also the quarterback for the Holmes County football team and currently is No. 2 in 1A for passing yards on the year with 1,971.

He said he’s excited for baseball season, but is ready for the Blue Devils playoff game against Freeport on Friday night too.