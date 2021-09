ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WMBB) – A Holmes County youth baseball team, who represented Florida at the Dixie World Series, was honored at a Tampa Bay Rays game on Sunday.

The team was given free tickets to the game and marched across the field for the “Champions Day Parade” to honor their summer success.

The 12U team won a state championship and dominated their competition before being runners-up at the Dixie World Series in August.