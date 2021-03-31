Holmes County woman races her way to Bristol Motor Speedway

WESTVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – One Holmes County woman got the opportunity of a lifetime this month as she was able to race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Sydney Kitchen has been racing ever since she was 14 years old. Her stepdad bought a racecar and quickly realized it wasn’t for him.

“Someone just suggested well why don’t you let Sydney drive the car. And he turned around and asked and I was like sure and I’ve been doing it ever since,” Kitchen said.

The 22-year-old from Westville got bit by the racing bug hard. She raced for the first time at the Southern Raceway in Milton.

“It was embarrassing, really embarrassing. I got lapped by the leader, probably three or four times,” Kitchen said.

Kitchen stuck with it and almost 400 races later, she was able to compete in the Bristol Dirt Nationals, one of the biggest stages in racing.

She was picked in a lottery draft out of around 900 drivers to race in it.

“They said Sydney Kitchen from Westville, Florida. I was like no. They said in car S64, and I said oh that’s me, that’s my car,” Kitchen said.

She showed up in Bristol with a car that was built in just three days and said when she rode into the coliseum, she wanted to throw up.

“The largest stadium I’ve ever been to was the Florida State football stadium. So going from that to a stadium that almost holds 200,000 people in it and having 80,000 people in the stands watching me in my car from down here, middle of nowhere nobody knows I exist and it’s just my husband and I standing in the in-field like what is happening and I look over to my right and Kyle Busch is walking up to his car,” Kitchen said.

As the only female stockcar driver in her race, she finished ninth in her heat. However, finishing in the Top 10 wasn’t actually her goal.

“My goal was to make some laps around Bristol to say I did it and don’t tear my car up, that’s it and I met both of those,” Kitchen said.

However, Kitchen hasn’t been so lucky other times. She totaled her first racecar that her stepdad gave to her when she was 19.

“That car was the first thing that showed me how much I could love something, it showed me my passions, it showed me what I was capable of, it showed me how proud of myself I could be,” Kitchen said.

Although Kitchen went through that, she said she’s not scared for racing. In fact, it’s even more a part of her life now and she hopes to inspire many little girls to try the sport.

“Any young girl that wants to be a racecar driver. You can absolutely be a racecar driver, you can borrow my stuff if you want to. There are people that will put you in a car. You just have to show you really want to.”

For Kitchen, her sights are already set on the next race, the Street Stock Nationals in Mississippi in August and that means she won’t be giving up the driver seat anytime soon.

“I don’t really see myself doing anything else, I don’t know how to not race,” Kitchen said.