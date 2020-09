BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Holmes County Blue Devils beat Graceville 40-18 on Saturday.

It was the Blue Devils first game at home this season as they have been on the road for week one and two.

Holmes County improves to a 1-2 record on the year and will travel to take on Northview on Friday.

Graceville falls to 0-2 and will take on Bozeman on Friday.