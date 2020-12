BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Holmes County softball player Morgan Moss committed to Huntingdon College, the school announced on Thursday.

According to Maxpreps, the Blue Devils pitcher had a 2.21 ERA in the team’s short season last year and 27 total strikeouts in 19 innings pitched.

The junior joins both Harley peel and Marissa Barnes as they committed to Gulf Coast State College this year as well.