BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Holmes County softball player Marissa Barnes committed to Gulf Coast State College and will play for the Commodores after she graduates.

Barnes is a junior and currently has a 3.8 GPA. She was offered a full-ride scholarship to Gulf Coast.

Before COVID-19 cut the season short, Barnes pitched 31 inning in her sophomore year and had 38 strikeouts with an ERA of 1.13.