BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Holmes County softball player Kinzie Nelson signed to play at Chipola College Tuesday.

Nelson was a big part of the Blue Devils team these past few years.

Over her high school career, she played in 90 games. In 240 at bats, she had 77 hits, 19 doubles, five triples, three homers and 65 RBIs. She also had a batting average of 0.321.

In her senior season, even though it was shortened to just 10 games, she had two home runs and 13 RBI.