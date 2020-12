BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Holmes County softball player Harley Peel committed to Gulf Coast State College.

The junior catcher and utility player joins another Blue Devil in committing to the school as Marissa Barnes did so back in October.

In her sophomore year, which was cut short due to the pandemic, Peel had a batting average of .488, seven doubles, two triples, 14 RBI and one home run.