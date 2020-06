BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Holmes County softball player Brooke Harrison signed to play at Wallace Community College in Dothan on Monday.

Over her high school career, Harrison has pitched in 47 games, was the winning pitcher in 22 of them and has a total of 225 K’s in 192 innings pitched.

At bat, she had a total of 79 hits, a batting average of .281, 19 doubles and 50 RBIs. Ten of those doubles coming this year in just 15 games as the season was shortened due to COVID-19.