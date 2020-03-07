Breaking News
Holmes County softball gives North Bay Haven first loss of season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Holmes County softball team gave North Bay Haven their first loss of the season on Friday night.

The Blue Devils beat the Buccaneers 5-2. Blue Devils pitcher Harley Peel picks up the win on the mound for Holmes County. She had 7 K’s in 7 innings pitched.

It was also the first game played on the new North Bay Haven softball field.

The Blue Devils improve to 8-3 on the year, while the Buccaneers fall to 4-1.

North Bay Haven has another shot to pick up their first ever win at Lanford Field on Saturday when they host Rutherford.

