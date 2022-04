LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Holmes County softball team defeated Mosley 10-3, earning their second victory against the Dolphins this season.

Morgan Moss led the way in the circle for the Blue Devils with seven innings pitched and nine strikeouts.

The Blue Devils improved to 10-7 on the season and will visit Graceville on Tuesday, April 12.

The Dolphins fell to 8-8 and will visit Arnold on Thursday, April 14.