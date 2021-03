WALTON, Fla. (WMBB) – The Holmes County softball team beat Walton 11-5 in eight innings on Tuesday night.

The Blue Devils tied it up with the Braves in the sixth inning, but then scored six runs in the final inning to get the victory.

Marissa Barnes not only got the victory in the circle for Holmes County, but also drove in five runs for the team and hit a home run.

Holmes County is 6-5 on the year and will take on North Bay Haven on Thursday.