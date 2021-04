PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Holmes County softball team took down North Bay Haven 6-4 on Thursday night.

The Blue Devils were trailing to the Buccaneers 4-2 up until the seventh inning. Holmes County scored four runs in the top of the seventh to secure the victory.

Marissa Barnes picked up the win in the circle for the Blue Devils. She struck out 12 and allowed eight hits in seven innings pitched.