BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – The 2022 Class 1A State Championship-winning baseball team, Holmes County was honored by receiving their championship rings on Friday night.

Every member of the Blue Devils 2022 team as well as their coaching staff received a ring to commemorate the program’s first-ever state championship.

Holmes County head baseball coach, Jeromy Powell said the 2022 baseball team would never be forgotten in the Bonifay community.

“Not only do these guys make me proud and you guys proud, but everybody who has ever played baseball here.”

Holmes County alum and 2022 Class 1A Player of the Year, Colby Jones said it was great to come back and reflect on the unforgettable season.

“‘I’m excited that we did something here last year that nobody ever has,” Jones said. “So it’s always good to come back and reflect on what happened. But, like I said, I’m just speechless and I’m just happy that we got it done.”

Jones is now playing baseball for Northwest Florida State where he’s helping lead the Raiders with a .322 AVG, 38 H, 5 HR and 33 RBI so far this spring.