Holmes County hosts first bowl game

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Holmes County football team may not have made the playoffs, but their season is not over just yet. They are hosting the First Federal Holmes County Bowl Game on Thursday night.

This is the first time the Blue Devils are hosting a bowl game. The FHSAA allows teams with five wins to host a bowl game if they don’t make the playoffs.

The Blue Devils are taking on Presbyterian Christian High School from Hattiesburg, Mississippi on their field Thursday night. Blue Devils head coach Jeff Lee said that the Bobcats also had five wins and were looking to play another game as well.

Lee said that this gives his team a chance to finish their season after they only got to play nine games due to Franklin County’s season ending early.

“An opportunity to finish with a 6-5 record and at one time we were 1-4, I’m just proud of our guys for staying the course and staying with us,” Lee said. “We’re kinda excited on two-fold there to have that winning record and give us a boost into next year and also send our seniors out the proper way.”

The game is Thursday at 7 p.m. at Holmes County.