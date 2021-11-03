Holmes County golfer qualifies for state championship

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Holmes County freshman Savannah Goodman is advancing to the 1A Girls Golf State Championship.

Goodman qualified for the state meet after scoring 77 at the Class 1A Region 1 tournament at St. John’s Golf and Country Club in Jacksonville.

That score put her in the top three of the day, behind Addy Vogt from St. Johns Country Day, but ahead of Patti Patterson from St. John Paul II.

She is excited to advance to the big tournament as a freshman.

“I am going to play aggressive and try to shoot a low score. Hopefully, I can make the Panhandle proud,” Goodman said.

The state championships are set for Nov. 9-10 at Howey-in-the-Hills.