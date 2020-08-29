Holmes County football team closer than ever before

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – After a long time spent summer conditioning due to the pandemic, the Holmes County football team feels closer than ever.

Blue Devils head coach Jeff Lee, who’s in his second year with the program, said this connection they have is already making a difference in practice.

“The group that we have now as seniors have done a tremendous job in leading but its trickled down to the younger guys too hey realize that it’s a special time because it can be taken away from you,” Lee said.

The players are also living by their motto, G.A.T.A, which to this team means “Get After Them Aggressively.”

“Everyone shines on the team no one is better than the other person, I mean one person can make another person look good but no one gets the praise on this team,” Holmes County football player Waylon King said.

The Blue Devils are all putting in the work, rain or shine. On Thursday, it was raining and so the team ran plays on the court instead of the field.

The players don’t care where they practice either, they are just glad to be preparing for a season this year.

“It feels amazing I’m ready to hit somebody” Holmes County football player Jeremy Martinez said.

For this squad, there was a silver lining to the pandemic because it did truly create a bond among the team that just can’t be broken.

“Football is a little different than other sports I mean it is a more based team thing and so we really don’t have a guy that really stands out we’ve just got a bunch of guys that believe in each other and lean on each other and they love to sing ‘Lean on Me’ when we get that victory at the end so that’s what we’re counting on,” Lee said.

The Blue Devils hope to be singing ‘Lean on Me’ on Sept. 4 after they take on Freeport for their first game of the season.